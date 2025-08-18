China Mengniu Dairy (OTCMKTS:CIADY) Short Interest Update

China Mengniu Dairy (OTCMKTS:CIADY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 800 shares, agrowthof60.0% from the July 15th total of 500 shares. Currently,0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently,0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

China Mengniu Dairy Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CIADY opened at $20.95 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.83. China Mengniu Dairy has a fifty-two week low of $15.06 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00.

China Mengniu Dairy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.6371 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a yield of 288.0%. This is a boost from China Mengniu Dairy’s previous dividend of $0.61.

About China Mengniu Dairy

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture and distribution of dairy products under the MENGNIU brand in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Liquid Milk Business, Ice Cream Business, Milk Formula Business, and Cheese Business, and Other segments.

