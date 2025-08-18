Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 7,800 Shares of Moderna, Inc. $MRNA

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lowered its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Moderna by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,894,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,756,000 after purchasing an additional 669,614 shares in the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter worth $12,474,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,918,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,382,000 after acquiring an additional 34,034 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 143.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 31,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 18,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 40,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 17,268 shares in the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Moderna alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Moderna from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $26.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, August 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.59.

Moderna Stock Up 5.0%

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $28.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.83. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.15 and a 52 week high of $91.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.35.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.99) by $0.86. The business had revenue of $142.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.26 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 94.31% and a negative return on equity of 25.96%. The company’s revenue was down 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.61 EPS for the current year.

About Moderna

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.