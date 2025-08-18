American Noble Gas Inc. $INFY Stock Holdings Lifted by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in American Noble Gas Inc. (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 96.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,242 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,372 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in American Noble Gas were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Noble Gas by 308.4% in the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Noble Gas by 179.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of American Noble Gas in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Noble Gas in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in American Noble Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Get American Noble Gas alerts:

American Noble Gas Trading Up 1.2%

American Noble Gas stock opened at $16.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $68.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.87. American Noble Gas Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.82 and a 1-year high of $23.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American Noble Gas ( NYSE:INFY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. American Noble Gas had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.41%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $15.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Noble Gas Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of American Noble Gas from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of American Noble Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of American Noble Gas from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of American Noble Gas from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of American Noble Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.90 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Noble Gas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.48.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Noble Gas

About American Noble Gas

(Free Report)

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Noble Gas Inc. (NYSE:INFY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Noble Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Noble Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.