Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires 647 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. $TYL

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 111.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,226 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TYL. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 183.6% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 12,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,075,000 after purchasing an additional 7,943 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 26,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,433,000 after buying an additional 5,920 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,454,000 after buying an additional 15,068 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,454,000 after buying an additional 6,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 124.5% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TYL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $640.00 to $610.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $585.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $688.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyler Technologies

In other Tyler Technologies news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.89, for a total value of $3,091,672.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 81,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,156,479.75. This trade represents a 6.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $568.66, for a total transaction of $2,274,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 6,983 shares in the company, valued at $3,970,952.78. The trade was a 36.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,102 shares of company stock valued at $16,303,524 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of TYL stock opened at $572.73 on Monday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $513.52 and a 12-month high of $661.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $577.04 and its 200 day moving average is $578.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.85.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $584.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.