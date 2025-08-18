6,326 Shares in Intercontinental Hotels Group $IHG Bought by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Intercontinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 6,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Intercontinental Hotels Group during the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Intercontinental Hotels Group by 23.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Hotels Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in Intercontinental Hotels Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 10,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP raised its holdings in Intercontinental Hotels Group by 468.0% during the first quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 11,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the period. 15.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:IHG opened at $121.16 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.72. The stock has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.33. Intercontinental Hotels Group has a 52 week low of $94.78 and a 52 week high of $137.25.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.566 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a yield of 140.0%. Intercontinental Hotels Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.54%.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, Garner, avid hotels, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

