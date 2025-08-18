Bank of Hawaii Corporation $BOH Shares Acquired by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) by 23.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,610 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BOH. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 9,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Hawaii Stock Performance

NYSE:BOH opened at $65.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.80. Bank of Hawaii Corporation has a 1-year low of $57.44 and a 1-year high of $82.70.

Bank of Hawaii Announces Dividend

Bank of Hawaii ( NYSE:BOH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $174.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.82 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 16.30% and a return on equity of 12.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Corporation will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BOH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.40.

Bank of Hawaii Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH – Free Report).

