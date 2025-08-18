Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys 2,073 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. $ODFL

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 144.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,512 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ODFL. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,267,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $223,281,000 after acquiring an additional 35,778 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 48.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 9.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after buying an additional 7,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 592.3% in the fourth quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 9,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Up 0.0%

ODFL opened at $151.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.91 and a 1-year high of $233.26. The company has a market capitalization of $31.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.53.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.02). Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 19.42%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Raymond James Financial cut their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.62.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.