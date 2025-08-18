Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Extended Market ETF $VXF

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 4,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 231,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,914,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 28,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,863,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manhattan West Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VXF opened at $200.38 on Monday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $146.68 and a 12-month high of $207.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $194.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.19.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

