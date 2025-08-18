Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH Shares Purchased by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 334.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,120 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $7,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1,500.0% in the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 89.5% in the first quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 72 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Matthew A. Jacobson sold 575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.06, for a total value of $421,509.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $733,060. This trade represents a 36.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Angela R. Ives sold 810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $727.36, for a total value of $589,161.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 2,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,153.28. This represents a 22.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,414 shares of company stock valued at $6,883,931. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus set a $680.00 price objective on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $831.00 price target (up from $709.00) on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Monday, July 14th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday. They set a “positive” rating and a $860.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $750.00 to $776.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $768.71.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Down 2.1%

NYSE:PH opened at $729.68 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $705.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $658.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.19. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 1 year low of $488.45 and a 1 year high of $763.99.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $7.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.61. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 17.79%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

