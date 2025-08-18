Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCIT Shares Bought by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,871 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,724 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 12,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 31,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after buying an additional 7,661 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 740,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,560,000 after buying an additional 55,300 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Seaview Investment Managers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT opened at $83.06 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $78.66 and a 52-week high of $84.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.41 and a 200-day moving average of $81.55.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3408 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

