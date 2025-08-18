Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $6.38 Million Position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF $JAAA

Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 145.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,779 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,520 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $6,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the first quarter valued at about $563,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 42.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 6,782 shares during the last quarter.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF stock opened at $50.74 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.60. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 12-month low of $49.65 and a 12-month high of $51.05.

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

