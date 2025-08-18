Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. $TSLX Shares Bought by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 304,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,543 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC owned about 0.32% of Sixth Street Specialty Lending worth $6,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 1.2% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Mallini Complete Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 4.5% in the first quarter. Mallini Complete Financial Planning LLC now owns 13,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 4.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 20,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 3.4% in the first quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 30,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 52,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. 70.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Stock Performance

NYSE TSLX opened at $23.96 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 3.79. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.58 and a fifty-two week high of $25.17.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 39.56%. The company had revenue of $115.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous — dividend of $0.06. This represents a yield of 770.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.00 to $21.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.28.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

