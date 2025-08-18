Raymond James Financial Inc. Acquires 472,880 Shares of CVS Health Corporation $CVS

Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 18.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,057,709 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 472,880 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $207,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 707 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 281.3% in the 1st quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 637 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Price Performance

NYSE:CVS opened at $68.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $86.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.58. CVS Health Corporation has a 12 month low of $43.56 and a 12 month high of $72.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.96 and its 200 day moving average is $64.72.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $98.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.87 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 1.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 74.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Guy P. Sansone acquired 1,570 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.70 per share, with a total value of $100,009.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,845.90. The trade was a 15.04% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVS. Barclays lifted their target price on CVS Health from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded CVS Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $71.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bernstein Bank lowered their target price on CVS Health from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on CVS Health from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on CVS Health from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.68.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

