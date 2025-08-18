Cresset Asset Management LLC Acquires 3,618 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF $SCHV

Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 248,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,618 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHV. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 282.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 28,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 21,031 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.2% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 13,925 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 183.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 22,506 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 340.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 95,406 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $28.27 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $23.08 and a 1-year high of $28.47.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

