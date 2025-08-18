Cresset Asset Management LLC Increases Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL

Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,239 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $5,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TEL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 17.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,881,410 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,353,401,000 after buying an additional 5,502,415 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the first quarter valued at approximately $174,700,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,351,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 21,927.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 703,350 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $99,397,000 after acquiring an additional 700,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 1,089.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 730,864 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $104,492,000 after acquiring an additional 669,435 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

Shares of TEL stock opened at $202.50 on Monday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $116.30 and a 12-month high of $212.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $59.83 billion, a PE ratio of 41.93, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.23.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is currently 58.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TEL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. HSBC raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Vertical Research raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $185.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.55.

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.03, for a total value of $3,975,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 25,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,130,963.28. This trade represents a 49.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 45,850 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.33, for a total transaction of $9,597,780.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 24,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,154,751.25. The trade was a 65.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 138,795 shares of company stock worth $26,401,597 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

