Raymond James Financial Inc. Boosts Holdings in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 565,986 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,666 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 0.13% of Adobe worth $217,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 252.9% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 55,658 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 39,888 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. SWAN Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $354.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $371.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $392.13. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $330.04 and a 12 month high of $587.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 12th. The software company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 30.39%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $480.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $424.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Adobe from a “moderate sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $467.58.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Adobe

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.