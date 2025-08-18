Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 775,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 28,915 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $192,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 167.1% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Illinois Tool Works

In related news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. acquired 872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $241.16 per share, with a total value of $210,291.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 122,884 shares in the company, valued at $29,634,705.44. This represents a 0.71% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ITW shares. Bank of America lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Truist Financial downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $283.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.33.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

NYSE ITW opened at $258.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $75.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $253.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.04. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $214.66 and a 1-year high of $279.13.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.02. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 90.89% and a net margin of 21.31%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.61 per share. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.59%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

