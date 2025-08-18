Raymond James Financial Inc. Acquires 496,085 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF $JPST

Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,948,223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 496,085 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.66% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $199,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JPST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,114,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,068,793,000 after buying an additional 2,598,084 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,159,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,511,000 after buying an additional 2,464,430 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 118.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,781,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,457,000 after buying an additional 2,048,587 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $91,006,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,058.1% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,740,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,134,000 after buying an additional 1,590,431 shares during the last quarter. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.07 and a beta of 0.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.53. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $50.30 and a 52-week high of $50.75.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

