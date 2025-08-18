SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF $SPDW Shares Sold by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 703 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $5,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodside Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5,459.1% during the 1st quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDW opened at $41.86 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $32.30 and a 52-week high of $41.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.37. The stock has a market cap of $28.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

