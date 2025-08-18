Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) Shares Unloaded Rep. Lisa C. McClain

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC). In a filing disclosed on August 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Ecopetrol stock on July 10th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ecopetrol alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of XPO (NYSE:XPO) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) on 7/22/2025.

Ecopetrol Trading Up 2.4%

NYSE:EC opened at $8.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.17. Ecopetrol S.A. has a 12-month low of $7.21 and a 12-month high of $11.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Representative McClain

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ecopetrol during the second quarter worth $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Ecopetrol during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ecopetrol in the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Ecopetrol in the 4th quarter worth about $97,000.

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

Ecopetrol Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ecopetrol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecopetrol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.