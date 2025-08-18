The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.3333.

NYT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on New York Times from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on New York Times from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of New York Times in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Barclays set a $52.00 price objective on New York Times and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on New York Times from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th.

In other news, EVP William Bardeen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $290,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 11,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,543.72. This represents a 30.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO R Anthony Benten sold 1,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.75, for a total transaction of $112,932.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 39,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,123.75. The trade was a 4.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,490 shares of company stock valued at $769,928. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYT. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 7.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in New York Times by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in New York Times by 7.2% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in New York Times by 3.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in New York Times by 0.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 54,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYT opened at $60.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.09. New York Times has a 12 month low of $44.83 and a 12 month high of $62.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.38.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $685.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.22 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 11.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that New York Times will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.11%.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

