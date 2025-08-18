Head to Head Comparison: Ebang International (NASDAQ:EBON) vs. Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK)

Ebang International (NASDAQ:EBON – Get Free Report) and Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Ebang International and Stanley Black & Decker, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ebang International 0 0 0 0 0.00 Stanley Black & Decker 1 5 5 0 2.36

Stanley Black & Decker has a consensus price target of $91.10, indicating a potential upside of 22.99%. Given Stanley Black & Decker’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Stanley Black & Decker is more favorable than Ebang International.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Ebang International has a beta of 1.97, meaning that its share price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stanley Black & Decker has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Ebang International and Stanley Black & Decker’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ebang International N/A N/A N/A Stanley Black & Decker 3.15% 7.76% 3.08%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.2% of Ebang International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.8% of Stanley Black & Decker shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.4% of Ebang International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Stanley Black & Decker shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ebang International and Stanley Black & Decker”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ebang International $5.87 million N/A -$20.25 million N/A N/A Stanley Black & Decker $15.16 billion 0.76 $286.30 million $3.15 23.51

Stanley Black & Decker has higher revenue and earnings than Ebang International.

Summary

Stanley Black & Decker beats Ebang International on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ebang International

Ebang International Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, design, and development of application-specific integrated circuit chips and manufacture of Bitcoin mining machines under the Ebit brand in Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, the Bahamas, and internationally. It also provides mining machine hosting services; and engages in the development of proprietary cryptocurrency exchange platform. In addition, the company offers fiber-optic communication access devices, including multiprotocol label switching fiber-optic access network devices, multi-service access platform integrated business access devices, and wavelength-division multiplexing fiber-optic devices; and enterprise convergent terminal products, which consists gigabit passive optical network, Fiber to the Room products, passive optical network converged gateways, enterprise cloud gateway devices, industrial Internet of Things access devices, and business enterprise smart wireless access devices. It serves the blockchain and telecommunications industries. The company also operates a cross-border payment and foreign exchange platform. It sells its blockchain products directly, as well as through its website; and telecommunication products under the EBANG brand name primarily through supplier contracts. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments. The Tools and Outdoor segment refers to power tools, hand tools, accessories and storage, and outdoor power equipment product lines. The Industrial segment includes the engineered fastening and infrastructure businesses. The company was founded by Frederick T. Stanley in 1843 and is headquartered in New Britain, CT.

