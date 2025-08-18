Rep. Lisa C. McClain Sells Off Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV). In a filing disclosed on August 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in NOV stock on July 16th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of XPO (NYSE:XPO) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) on 7/22/2025.

NOV Price Performance

NOV stock opened at $12.19 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.32. NOV Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.84 and a 52-week high of $18.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.58.

NOV Dividend Announcement

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. NOV had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 7.25%. NOV’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NOV Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NOV. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of NOV from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NOV from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of NOV from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of NOV from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna set a $17.00 target price on shares of NOV and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NOV

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NOV during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of NOV by 382.9% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,201 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 14,432 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of NOV by 172.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,737 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NOV by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,463,027 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $600,627,000 after buying an additional 566,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NOV by 15.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 669,077 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $10,183,000 after buying an additional 87,909 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

About NOV

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

