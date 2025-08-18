Western Copper & Gold Corp (NYSE:WRN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Western Copper & Gold Corp (NYSE:WRN – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.00.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WRN shares. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Western Copper & Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Western Copper & Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th.
Shares of NYSE:WRN opened at $1.35 on Monday. Western Copper & Gold has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.28 and its 200 day moving average is $1.16. The company has a market cap of $270.75 million, a PE ratio of -67.50 and a beta of 1.08.
Western Copper & Gold Corp. operates as an exploration stage company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and future development of mineral resource properties. It currently focuses on the development of the Casino Project. The company was founded on March 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
