Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.40.

Separately, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th.

Spyre Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of SYRE opened at $16.95 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 2.82. Spyre Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $10.91 and a fifty-two week high of $40.26.

Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.24. Analysts forecast that Spyre Therapeutics will post -4.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spyre Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Spyre Therapeutics by 182.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Spyre Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Spyre Therapeutics by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 223,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after buying an additional 167,487 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Spyre Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Spyre Therapeutics by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 29,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 2,794 shares in the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spyre Therapeutics Company Profile

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients living with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). It develops SPY001, a human monoclonal immunoglobulin G1 antibody designed to bind selectively to the a4ß7 integrin being developed for the treatment of IBD (ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease).

