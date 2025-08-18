Rep. Lisa C. McClain Buys PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PDD) Stock

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently bought shares of PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PDD). In a filing disclosed on August 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in PDD stock on July 16th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of XPO (NYSE:XPO) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) on 7/22/2025.

PDD Stock Performance

Shares of PDD stock opened at $118.95 on Monday. PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $87.11 and a fifty-two week high of $155.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.67. The company has a market capitalization of $165.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PDD

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.88). PDD had a net margin of 24.63% and a return on equity of 33.76%. The company had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $20.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its stake in shares of PDD by 4.3% in the second quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PDD by 5.5% in the second quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PDD by 4.6% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of PDD by 1.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PDD by 2.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 39.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PDD shares. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PDD in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on PDD from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Barclays downgraded PDD from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 1st. China Renaissance restated a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of PDD in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $121.00 target price on PDD and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.55.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

About PDD

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

