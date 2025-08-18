Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Buys 2,500 Shares of Ball Corporation $BALL

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 22.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Ball were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BALL. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Ball in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 764.9% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Ball alerts:

Ball Price Performance

Shares of Ball stock opened at $53.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.08. Ball Corporation has a 12-month low of $43.51 and a 12-month high of $68.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.09.

Ball Dividend Announcement

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ball Corporation will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ball from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Ball from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Ball from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price (down previously from $67.00) on shares of Ball in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Ball from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.27.

View Our Latest Analysis on Ball

Ball Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.