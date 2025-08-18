Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $935,000 Stake in MGM Resorts International $MGM

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund trimmed its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 83.5% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 750.6% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the period. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at MGM Resorts International

In other news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 60,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total transaction of $1,925,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,627,478 shares in the company, valued at $180,585,769.02. The trade was a 1.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MGM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.72.

MGM Resorts International Trading Down 1.1%

MGM opened at $35.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.81. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $25.30 and a 1-year high of $42.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.53.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. MGM Resorts International’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 30th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 22.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

