Enphase Energy, Inc. $ENPH Shares Sold by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund cut its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 97.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 31,968 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $557,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,609,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $512,000. Maxi Investments CY Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 650.0% in the 1st quarter. Maxi Investments CY Ltd now owns 52,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after buying an additional 45,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $847,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman bought 5,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.82 per share, for a total transaction of $154,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 1,620,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,947,878.24. This represents a 0.31% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Trading Up 8.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $34.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.59. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.89 and a 1-year high of $130.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.70.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $363.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.14 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ENPH shares. BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price (down from $64.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.22.

Enphase Energy Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

