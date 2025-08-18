Rep. Lisa C. McClain Sells Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) Shares

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of Nice (NASDAQ:NICE). In a filing disclosed on August 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Nice stock on July 16th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of XPO (NYSE:XPO) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) on 7/22/2025.

NICE stock opened at $133.16 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $160.39 and its 200 day moving average is $158.80. The stock has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.98. Nice has a 1-year low of $127.00 and a 1-year high of $200.65.

Nice ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The technology company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $726.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.18 million. Nice had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 17.64%. Nice’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nice will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nice in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nice by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nice by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nice by 99.0% in the second quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nice in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NICE shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Nice from $214.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Nice from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $161.00 price objective on shares of Nice in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Nice in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Nice in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.25.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

About Nice

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

