Plymouth Industrial REIT $PLYM Shares Acquired by Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 18,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 22,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 58,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 185,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on PLYM. Wedbush upgraded shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.44.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT stock opened at $14.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $666.91 million, a PE ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a fifty-two week low of $12.70 and a fifty-two week high of $24.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.89.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $47.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.20 million. Plymouth Industrial REIT had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 67.77%. Analysts anticipate that Plymouth Industrial REIT will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.4%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.

