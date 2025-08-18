Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Shares Acquired Rep. Lisa C. McClain

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently bought shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX). In a filing disclosed on August 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Teleflex stock on July 16th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of XPO (NYSE:XPO) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) on 7/22/2025.

Teleflex Stock Down 0.4%

NYSE:TFX opened at $121.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08. Teleflex Incorporated has a twelve month low of $108.90 and a twelve month high of $249.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $780.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.53 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 6.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.42 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TFX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Teleflex from $191.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Teleflex from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Teleflex from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Teleflex from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Teleflex from $137.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teleflex

In other news, CEO Liam Kelly purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $115.07 per share, with a total value of $172,605.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 45,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,208,873.69. This trade represents a 3.43% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew A. Krakauer purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $115.25 per share, with a total value of $115,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 7,192 shares in the company, valued at $828,878. The trade was a 16.15% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 5,500 shares of company stock worth $633,590 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Teleflex

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 242.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 216 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 197 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Teleflex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Teleflex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 258.6% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 208 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

