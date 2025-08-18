Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. $SWKS

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 39.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 60.1% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 594 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 450.7% in the first quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 771 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 61.1% in the first quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 791 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on SWKS. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Susquehanna raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Cfra Research upgraded Skyworks Solutions to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.87.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Down 1.1%

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $74.52 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.73. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.93 and a fifty-two week high of $110.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.09. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $965.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 112.00%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

