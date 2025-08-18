Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 1,297 Shares of Masco Corporation $MAS

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lowered its holdings in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,865 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,297 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Masco by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,092,099 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,883,985,000 after acquiring an additional 984,403 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Masco by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,159,518 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $289,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337,889 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Masco by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,900,643 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $283,070,000 after acquiring an additional 337,164 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Masco by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,882,253 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $269,972,000 after acquiring an additional 155,351 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Masco by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,762,250 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $200,456,000 after acquiring an additional 305,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Baird R W downgraded shares of Masco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Masco from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Masco from $82.00 to $71.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Masco from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.13.

Masco Price Performance

Shares of Masco stock opened at $73.52 on Monday. Masco Corporation has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $86.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.16.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Masco had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 1,519.31%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Analysts forecast that Masco Corporation will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 32.89%.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

