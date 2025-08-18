Rep. Lisa C. McClain Purchases Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently bought shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI). In a filing disclosed on August 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Albertsons Companies stock on July 16th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of XPO (NYSE:XPO) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) on 7/22/2025.

Albertsons Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACI opened at $19.19 on Monday. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $23.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The firm had revenue of $24.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 25th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.59%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Albertsons Companies

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,547 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $320,613,000. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,578,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705,368 shares in the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 10,204,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,977,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,597,000 after purchasing an additional 539,250 shares in the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ACI shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Albertsons Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Albertsons Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Monday, July 21st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.06.

View Our Latest Analysis on Albertsons Companies

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.