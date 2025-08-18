Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Reduces Stake in CarMax, Inc. $KMX

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund reduced its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in CarMax during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CarMax during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 93.1% in the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 2,310.0% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter.

In other CarMax news, EVP Jon G. Daniels sold 1,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $108,785.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 2,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,308.56. The trade was a 35.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KMX. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on CarMax from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on CarMax from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Benchmark assumed coverage on CarMax in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised CarMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.75.

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $57.76 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 0.80. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.53 and a 1-year high of $91.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.36.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.20. CarMax had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

