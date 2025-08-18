Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Buys 1,200 Shares of Owens Corning Inc $OC

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in Owens Corning Inc (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,904 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 0.6% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 13,043 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 733 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 9.8% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on OC. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Owens Corning from $184.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Owens Corning from $203.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on Owens Corning from $218.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays increased their price target on Owens Corning from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Owens Corning from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.60.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

NYSE OC opened at $150.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.01, a PEG ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.32. Owens Corning Inc has a twelve month low of $123.40 and a twelve month high of $214.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.98%. Owens Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Owens Corning Inc will post 15.49 EPS for the current year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 21st. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.69%.

Owens Corning announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase 12,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

