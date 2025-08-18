Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund reduced its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 71.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 58,900 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $620,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 61.3% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 5.9% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $437,000. 60.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UPS. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Daiwa America dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $124.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.81.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, CEO Carol B. Tome purchased 11,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,796.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 24,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,591.06. This trade represents a 89.61% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William R. Johnson purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $86.50 per share, for a total transaction of $432,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,840. The trade was a 96.90% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of UPS opened at $88.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.73. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.28 and a twelve month high of $145.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.12.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.01). United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $21.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.4%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.62%.

About United Parcel Service

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.