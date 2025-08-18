Boston Partners Has $665,000 Stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. $ZIM

Boston Partners boosted its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,547 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,189 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 15,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 16,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 7.6% in the first quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 14,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.42% of the company’s stock.

Get ZIM Integrated Shipping Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZIM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Clarkson Capital lowered ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $14.20 to $14.80 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $14.82.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Trading Down 3.8%

ZIM stock opened at $16.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.84, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.75. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a twelve month low of $11.03 and a twelve month high of $30.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.32 and a 200-day moving average of $16.74.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 19th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 63.46% and a net margin of 26.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a yield of 1,696.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.76%.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

(Free Report)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.