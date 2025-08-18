Roku, Inc. $ROKU Position Trimmed by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lessened its position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Roku in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Roku by 125.4% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Roku in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Roku in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Roku in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ROKU shares. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Roku from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Roku from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Roku from $65.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Roku from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Roku from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.96.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total value of $2,241,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 11,953 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,466.92. This trade represents a 67.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Charles Collier sold 212,559 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $20,193,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 200 shares in the company, valued at $19,000. This trade represents a 99.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 337,233 shares of company stock worth $30,423,181. Insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

ROKU stock opened at $90.29 on Monday. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.43 and a 1 year high of $104.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.31. The firm has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of -214.98, a PEG ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 2.05.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Roku had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a negative return on equity of 2.44%. Roku’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

