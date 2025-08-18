Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 46,400 Shares of Carnival Corporation $CCL

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund cut its holdings in shares of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,400 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Carnival were worth $2,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Carnival during the first quarter worth about $432,718,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Carnival by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,850,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,423,000 after acquiring an additional 5,761,489 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in Carnival during the fourth quarter worth about $100,845,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Carnival by 228.8% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,689,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,857,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival by 9,220.3% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,297,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262,055 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carnival news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $371,875.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 64,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,916,078.50. The trade was a 16.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. HSBC upgraded Carnival from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. Macquarie cut their price target on Carnival from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Carnival from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Carnival from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.71.

Carnival Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $29.74 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.78. The company has a market cap of $34.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Carnival Corporation has a twelve month low of $15.07 and a twelve month high of $31.01.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Carnival had a return on equity of 27.88% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Carnival Corporation will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

About Carnival

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

