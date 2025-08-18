Arch Capital Group Ltd. $ACGL Stake Cut by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,112 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $8,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 3,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 15,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Farringdon Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 663.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,462,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $227,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139,782 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $90.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $33.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.22. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $82.49 and a twelve month high of $116.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.28. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 19.49%. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ACGL. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.13.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Further Reading

