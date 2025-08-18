Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 8,500 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. $DOC

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund trimmed its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $2,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DOC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 110,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after buying an additional 4,244 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 10,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 14,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 4,826 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $443,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the period. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DOC shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Scotiabank cut shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Insider Activity at Healthpeak Properties

In other news, CEO Scott M. Brinker bought 2,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.06 per share, for a total transaction of $49,985.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 210,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,589,696.96. This represents a 1.41% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson bought 5,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.27 per share, for a total transaction of $99,768.79. Following the purchase, the director owned 144,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,491,888.30. This represents a 4.17% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 14,560 shares of company stock worth $249,898. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSE DOC opened at $17.32 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.46. The company has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 72.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.05. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.63 and a 52-week high of $23.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $694.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.14 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 1.85%. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be paid a $0.1017 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 705.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 508.33%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

