Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Acquires 57,000 Shares of CNH Industrial N.V. $CNH

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNH – Free Report) by 54.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 160,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,000 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $1,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the 1st quarter worth $129,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,331,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,630,000 after buying an additional 356,344 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 226,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after buying an additional 7,164 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the 1st quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the 1st quarter worth $29,143,000. 59.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on CNH. Evercore ISI increased their target price on CNH Industrial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on CNH Industrial from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $12.50 to $11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on CNH Industrial from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen began coverage on CNH Industrial in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.21.

Shares of CNH stock opened at $12.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.94 and a 200-day moving average of $12.60. The company has a current ratio of 12.33, a quick ratio of 10.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. CNH Industrial N.V. has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $14.27.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 4.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CNH Industrial N.V. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

CNH Industrial NV is an equipment and services company, which develops, manufactures and sells specialized machines and services for the farming and construction industries, and supplies replacement parts and accessories. It operates through the following operating segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

