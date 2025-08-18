Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 900 Shares of Watsco, Inc. $WSO

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lessened its position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,819 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Watsco were worth $2,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Watsco by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,454,512 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $739,088,000 after acquiring an additional 82,977 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Watsco by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 814,712 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $414,118,000 after acquiring an additional 43,776 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Watsco by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 496,428 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $252,335,000 after acquiring an additional 18,958 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Watsco by 89,376.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 477,802 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $242,867,000 after acquiring an additional 477,268 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Watsco by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 333,348 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $157,970,000 after acquiring an additional 67,649 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Stock Performance

Shares of Watsco stock opened at $414.21 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $447.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $471.35. Watsco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $403.01 and a twelve month high of $571.41. The firm has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.76 and a beta of 0.95.

Watsco Announces Dividend

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.84 by ($0.32). Watsco had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.49 earnings per share. Watsco’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 16th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 16th. Watsco’s payout ratio is 92.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WSO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Watsco from $455.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Watsco from $445.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $505.00 price target on shares of Watsco in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Mizuho set a $490.00 price target on shares of Watsco in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $484.17.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

