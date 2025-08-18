Boston Partners Increases Holdings in First Commonwealth Financial Corporation $FCF

Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE:FCF – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,270 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,146 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in First Commonwealth Financial were worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FCF. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $5,077,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,268,410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,461,000 after buying an additional 210,876 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,159,706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,642,000 after buying an additional 203,052 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,483,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,099,000 after buying an additional 179,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $2,308,000. 72.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Commonwealth Financial Stock Performance

Shares of FCF stock opened at $16.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.84. First Commonwealth Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $13.54 and a 52-week high of $19.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

First Commonwealth Financial Announces Dividend

First Commonwealth Financial ( NYSE:FCF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $131.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.88 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 18.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Commonwealth Financial Corporation will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is presently 41.54%.

Insider Transactions at First Commonwealth Financial

In other First Commonwealth Financial news, CFO James R. Reske sold 2,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total transaction of $36,485.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 90,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,498.36. The trade was a 2.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on FCF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on First Commonwealth Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on First Commonwealth Financial from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.90.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

Further Reading

