Boston Partners Has $615,000 Position in Century Communities, Inc. $CCS

Boston Partners raised its position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,171 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Century Communities were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Century Communities by 4.2% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,925 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Century Communities by 142.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 395 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Century Communities by 4.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,878 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Century Communities by 533.9% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 393 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Century Communities by 21.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Century Communities alerts:

Century Communities Trading Up 0.3%

CCS opened at $65.55 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.55 and its 200-day moving average is $61.64. Century Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.42 and a 1-year high of $108.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.41.

Century Communities Dividend Announcement

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.21. Century Communities had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Century Communities, Inc. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 27th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CCS. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Monday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Century Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CCS

About Century Communities

(Free Report)

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.