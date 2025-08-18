Boston Partners Sells 515 Shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. $MCRI

Boston Partners trimmed its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCRI. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort during the fourth quarter valued at $386,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. 62.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Craig F. Sullivan sold 12,200 shares of Monarch Casino & Resort stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.55, for a total transaction of $1,287,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John Farahi sold 2,000 shares of Monarch Casino & Resort stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total transaction of $211,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 560,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,248,435.80. This represents a 0.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 25.52% of the company’s stock.

Monarch Casino & Resort Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:MCRI opened at $100.41 on Monday. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.99 and a 52 week high of $113.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.30.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.22. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The business had revenue of $136.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.76 million. On average, analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MCRI shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $83.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.20.

Monarch Casino & Resort Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino facility in Reno, Nevada, and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

