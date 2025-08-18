Boston Partners Has $693,000 Holdings in Gentherm Inc $THRM

Boston Partners raised its position in Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,923 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Gentherm were worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Gentherm by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,012 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Gentherm by 20.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,364 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Gentherm by 0.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,414 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Gentherm by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,346 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Gentherm in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gentherm alerts:

Gentherm Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ THRM opened at $35.04 on Monday. Gentherm Inc has a 1-year low of $22.75 and a 1-year high of $51.73. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Gentherm ( NASDAQ:THRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $375.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.09 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 2.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gentherm Inc will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

THRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Gentherm from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Baird R W raised shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Gentherm from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gentherm presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on THRM

Gentherm Profile

(Free Report)

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.