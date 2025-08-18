Boston Partners Lowers Position in Tetra Technologies, Inc. $TTI

Boston Partners lessened its holdings in Tetra Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 333,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 18,774 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Tetra Technologies were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Tetra Technologies by 10.3% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 43,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 4,058 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Tetra Technologies by 4.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 216,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 8,857 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Tetra Technologies by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 142,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 8,323 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Tetra Technologies by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,259,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,667,000 after purchasing an additional 239,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Tetra Technologies by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 133,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 19,528 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Tetra Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TTI shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Tetra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. D. Boral Capital raised their price target on Tetra Technologies from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Tetra Technologies from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st.

Tetra Technologies Stock Performance

Tetra Technologies stock opened at $3.93 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market cap of $523.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.33. Tetra Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.03 and a fifty-two week high of $5.12.

Tetra Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The business had revenue of $173.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.46 million. Tetra Technologies had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 18.95%. As a group, analysts expect that Tetra Technologies, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tetra Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.